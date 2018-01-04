Industry News

Fogra – 6th Colour Management Symposium

GERMANY • The 6th edition of the international Colour Management Symposium event will take place on 28 February and March 1,2018 in Munich. The motto of this event is: “Colour communication in 4C and multicolor printing – CMYK++”.

The automated and professional use of multicolour printing provides print service providers a huge potential for cost optimization and quality improvement. A print buyer reports on his own requirements and concrete implementation of spot colours with the help of CxF/X-4. Packaging printing users from offset, flexo, gravure and digital printing show off their own individual stumbling blocks and which solutions they have adopted. The descriptions are supplemented by current findings for the hardproof and softproof as well as unknown possibilities of the latest inline measuring devices.

Advertisers, brand owners, suppliers and media and print service providers are provided with the latest information from leading users and experts on current trends and background knowledge about future practical solutions. In addition to the programme with seven sessions, the Colour Management Symposium offers the participants a platform for networking and exchanging experiences. The highlight is the celebration of the 25th birthday of the International Color Consortium (ICC), which will be hosting a surprise programme for the evening.

More information and registration form can be found here: https://www.fogra.org

Rosina Obermayer



