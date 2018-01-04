Industry News

Last chance: What do you expect for 2018? Be part of our survey!

Annual survey amongst label printers and converters – NarrowWebTech asks for your opinion!



What do you expect as a label printer or converter for 2018? Looking back at 2017, what was the most important trend? Which plans do you have regarding investments and events? Participate at our survey by answering three questions!

Your answers will be published – either in the printed issue 1-2018 of NarrowWebTech and / or online on narrowwebtech.com, in order to give our readers a more detailed impression of the current status of the label printing and converting industry.

Are you a label printer or converter? Are you working within the label production industry? Your opinion is of importance concerning the following questions:

Looking back at 2017, what were the most important developments in terms of technology and production workflow to affect the label industry? What do you expect for 2018? Which trends or developments will be relevant? Do you intend to invest in new equipment, e.g. digital printing press? Which plans do you have for 2018?

Please keep your answer to each question within a 600-character limit (including spaces). We would like to publish the name, title and an image of the responding person in the upcoming issue of NarrowWebTech or/and online on narrowwebtech.com!

Please send your answers by e-mail to Rosina Obermayer, obermayer@gk-techmedia.com, editor of NarrowWebTech, as soon as possible, the very latest by 2th February – last chance!

The answers of our interview series a year ago titled “What’s the next game changer?” please find here!



