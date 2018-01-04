NarrowWebTech

Annual Edition „Digital Printing today 2017“

To highlight our best articles about digital printing solutions, we compiled “Digital Printing today 2017”. The special “Digital Printing today” has become a regular feature of our complete range of trade publications. You can download the new edition on digital printing in our shop. Read more about the latest trends as well as the developments and opportunities in digital label printing.

The current share of digital processes is still quite low in label and package printing, these facts should not cause us to lose sight of what is a most promising and economically advantageous process. However, applying the best digital practices requires not only a sound technical understanding, but also an awareness how digital processes affect sales and marketing strategies.

In our current edition you will find articles like:

Marketing opportunities for digitally printed label products

What is the current trend for digital label printing presses?

Digital printing perspectives from two global brand owners

You can download the full table of contents here.

You want to read more? Download the whole edition in our shop.

