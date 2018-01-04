Industry News

Omet – Paolo Grasso as head of sales for new labels business unit

Paolo Grasso, new head of sales for the recently restructured Omet Labels Business Unit (Source: Omet)

ITALY • With effect of 1st of January 2018 Paolo Grasso was appointed as Omet’s new head of sales for the company’s labels business unit. In his new role, Grasso will lead the global sales team, agents and distributor network of this newly introduced unit for labels and packaging markets of the Italian label printing press manufacturer.

According to the company in his 14 years of cooperation with Omet Italy as area sales manager (Asia and ME), Grasso has established a strong base of clients and installations in these areas.

According to Omet Group the newly introduced structure with separate unit for Label and Packaging markets will further allow the printing press manufacturer to have a deeper market presence, streamlined marketing and communication.

Rosina Obermayer

