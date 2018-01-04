Product News

Herma – New self-adhesive material for wine labels

New self-adhesive material for white wine labels introduced (Source: Herma)

GERMANY • The company has extended its range of self-adhesive materials for wine bottles, adding two new white papers: Hermafelt white (grade 313) and Hermafelt high white (grade 314). According to Herma, both are wet-strength, uncoated, textured papers with an exciting tactile feel.

Hermafelt high white doesn’t require a special barrier coating which reduces costs for printers. Flexo and offset printing as well as digital printing create very good results. According to the company, the self-adhesive material offers a great wet opacity: also after a long time in an ice bucket, labels made from this material show no unsightly wet stains.  In both cases, the multi-layer adhesive 62W – so Herma says – ensures excellent adhesion also under moist conditions.

