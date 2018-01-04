Product News

Quadtech – “Seven colour management breakthroughs”

QuadTech talked to the editorial team of NarrowWebTech explaining how label printers and converters could meet the requirements regarding colour management. In this respect Craig du Mez, brand manager at QuadTech, named seven colour management breakthroughs.

Pre-laminate/Post-laminate colour support ColourTrack press-side recipe correction module Ink strength/anilox colour correction Spot colour tone value calculation to ISO 20654 Enhanced colour measurement through strip scanning Simplified ink quantity tracking via patented “Virtual Scales” Complete, simplified workflow

In addition to rising brand owner demands, printers are faced with an increased pace and complexity of required technological innovation at a time when profit margins are very tight. Add to that increasing requirements to meet new industry standards, an aging workforce, and the scarcity of true colour experts… and the challenges can be extremely daunting.

You want to read the full article from Craig Du Mez about colour management for label printer and converter? Click here!



